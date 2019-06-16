SoCal movie events & revivals, June 16-23: ‘The Godfather, ‘Rebecca,’ Rom-Com Fest and more

Rom-Com Fest Classic romantic comedies ranging from 1940’s “His Girl Friday” with Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell to 1999’s “10 Things I Hate About You” starring Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger, plus new indie features and short films. Downtown Independent, 251 S Main St., L.A. Starts Fri.; ends June 23. Various times. $12 and up; passes and packages available. romcomfest.com