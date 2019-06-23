L.A. movie openings, June 23-30: ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Yesterday’ and more

June 26
Annabelle Comes Home
The deadly doll wreaks horror on the family of demonologists in this franchise entry. With Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga. Written by Gary Dauberman; story by Dauberman, James Wan, based on characters created by Dauberman. Directed by Dauberman. (1:46) R.
June 28
Ask for Jane
Women band together to provide safe though illegal abortions in 1960s Chicago. With Cody Horn, Alison Wright, Chloe Levine, Sarah Steele. Written by Rachel Carey; based on an idea by Cait Cortelyou. Directed by Carey. (1:48)
Back to the Fatherland
Documentary about young people from Israel moving to Germany and Austria, where Jews were long persecuted. Directed by Kat Rohrer, Gil Levanon. (1:17) NR.
Before Stonewall: The Making of a Gay and Lesbian Community
Re-release of the 1984 gay rights documentary. Directed by Greta Schiller, Robert Rosenberg. (1:27) NR.
Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes
Documentary about the legendary jazz record label that was home to such musical greats as pianist Horace Silver, trumpet player Freddie Hubbard and drummer Art Blakey. Directed by Sophie Huber. (1:25) NR.
Diamantino
The world’s greatest soccer player seeks purpose after his career ends in shame. With Carloto Cotta, Cleo Tavares. Written and directed by Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt. In Portuguese with English subtitles. (1:36) NR.
Endzeit — Ever After
Two women seek sanctuary in the German city of Jena in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse. With Gro Swantje Kohlhof, Maja Lehrer. Written by Olivia Vieweg. Directed by Carolina Hellsgard. In German with English subtitles. (1:30) NR.
Euphoria
Two estranged sisters undertake a profound journey together through Europe. With Alicia Vikander, Eva Green, Charlotte Rampling, Charles Dance, Adrian Lester, Mark Stanley. Written and directed by Lisa Langseth. (1:44) R.
Killers Anonymous
Members of a support group for killers become embroiled in a mystery after an assassination attempt. With Gary Oldman, Jessica Alba, Suki Waterhouse, Tommy Flanagan. Written by Seth Johnson, Elizabeth Morris, Martin Owen. Directed by Owen. (1:36) R.
Maiden
Documentary on Tracy Edwards, a former charter-boat cook who in 1989 captained the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race. Written and directed by Alex Holmes. (1:37) PG.
Ophelia
Daisy Ridley and Naomi Watts star in this reimagining of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” in which the female characters take center stage. With Tom Felton, Clive Owen. Written by Semi Chellas; based on the book by Lisa Klein. Directed by Claire McCarthy. (1:54) PG-13.
The Other Story
A young woman in Tel Avi abandons her carefree lifestyle for ultra-orthodox Judaism, much to her parents’ dismay. With Joy Rieger, Yuval Segal, Maya Dagan. Written by Avi Nesher, Noam Shpancer. Directed by Nesher. In Hebrew with English subtitles. (1:52) NR.
Our Time
The relationship between a famous Mexican poet and his wife, who raises bulls for bullfighting, begins to fall apart when she falls for another man. With Carlos Reygadas, Natalia López, Phil Burgers. Written and directed by Reygadas. In Spanish with English subtitles. (2:53) NR.
The Refuge
A getaway driver in L.A. gets tangled up in a casino heist. With Keith Sutliff, Julien Cesario, Matthew Webb. Written and directed by Sutliff. (1:38) R.
The 16th Episode
A trio that creates online adventure videos finds horror on a trip to Casablanca. With Rebecca Ramon, Einar Kuusk, Cody Wayne Heuer. Written and directed by Jérome Cohen-Olivar. (1:33) NR.
Yesterday
A struggling musician wakes up to find he’s the only person on Earth who knows the music of the Beatles. With Himesh Patel, Lily James, Kate McKinnon, Ed Sheeran. Written by Richard Curtis; story by Curtis, Jack Barth. Directed by Danny Boyle. (1:56) PG-13.