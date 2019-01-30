Dr. Ruth is 90.5 and living her best life, but an Oscar would be nice

"It's very difficult for me to say, 'Come in with a piece of paper and make him or her sign that you're willing to go to bed,'" she says. "I want people to look at each other. I want them to hold hands. I want them to have a glass of wine. I want them to talk about it. But there is no question that we have to teach the younger woman that they have to have a right to say 'no' and that we have to teach men that even though the desire to have sex is very open and strong, that they have to respect the other person."