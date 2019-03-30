New video: ‘Bumblebee’ is a ‘Transformers’ film that plays like a good teen drama

The “Transformers” movies have made billions of dollars at the domestic and international box office but have never really been renowned for their wit, emotion or performances. That all changes with the franchise’s latest chapter. This prequel picture, set in 1987, has the feel of an ’80s multiplex classic — like “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” say, or “WarGames,” or “Pretty in Pink.” The always superb Hailee Steinfeld stars as Charlie, a California high school gear-head who stumbles across the title character: a rebellious alien robot on the run from his planet’s authorities, hiding out on Earth in disguise as a yellow VW Beetle. While Bumblebee, Charlie and her smitten next-door neighbor Memo (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) flee both the rival ’bots and a covert U.S. government agency, the kids also deal with their adolescent angst and raging hormones. The result is an action film that sports plenty of flashy special effects sequences, but also has the heart of a good teen melodrama.