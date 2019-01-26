New video: 'Suspiria' is a moody meditation on vengeance

Directed by “Call Me By Your Name” helmer Luca Guadagnino, the new version of “Suspiria” is less a remake than a reimagining of Dario Argento’s classic 1977 supernatural splatter-fest. The film's still about an American dance student (played this time out by Dakota Johnson), who gets caught up in freaky phantasmagorical shenanigans while studying abroad. But Guadagnino and screenwriter David Kajganich’s take on the original expands the running time by nearly an hour, using the extra time to connect the clandestine activities of a coven of witches with the charged political climate of mid-1970s Berlin. The movie still has shocking gore — and a beautiful sense of design, especially in the arty dance routines — but isn’t so much a thriller as a moody meditation on guilt and vengeance. Argento fans may balk, but this “Suspiria” follows its own beat.