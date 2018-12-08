New video: ‘Venom’ is more violent and moody than most Marvel fare

Steven Spielberg has often been criticized for treating even the bleakest subjects with the touch of a showman, but with the best-picture-winning “Schindler’s List,” those instincts served both the director and his audience well. A historical drama about the efforts of a 1940s German industrialist (played by Liam Neeson) to save his Jewish factory workers from concentration camps, the movie doesn’t avoid the horrors of the Holocaust or the Nazi purges. But Spielberg and his collaborators also don’t shy from making some scenes viscerally exciting or even funny. There’s a sense of life to “Schindler’s List,” which amplifies the story’s tragedy and triumph.