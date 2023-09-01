Advertisement
Fall preview: The best movies, TV shows, music, books and arts of the season

A photo triptych of 2 men and a woman.
From left: “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner, director Roger Ross Williams and writer Myriam Gurba.
(Photo collage by Kay Scanlon / Los Angeles Times; Photos by Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times; Justin Jun Lee / For The Times; Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By L.A. Times Staff
You can’t always count on the weather to signal the start of fall in Southern California. You can, however, count on the culture.

Particularly after the August doldrums, the profusion of movies, TV series, albums, books and events in September and beyond is as refreshing as an autumn breeze — even this year, when the ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strikes means studios are delaying prominent projects and the concert craze around Taylor Swift and Beyoncé will be behind us.

We’re here to help you plan how to spend your precious free time as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, with features and guides from across The Times’ entertainment & arts desk. Sure, it might be pushing 90 when you read this. But welcome to fall.


Fall Preview Movies 2023

Movies

The 20 movies we’re most excited about this fall

NEW YORK, NY - MONDAY, AUGUST 7, 2023: Director Roger Ross Williams at Tompkins Square Park in East Village, Manhattan on Monday, August 7, 2023. (Justin Jun Lee / For The Times)

Movies

You’re about to hear a lot about Roger Ross Williams. He’s ready for his moment

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Todd Haynes, director of the documentary film "Velvet Underground" poses for a portrait at the The 1 Hotel Central Park on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 in New York, NY. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Movies

Todd Haynes on his new ‘May December,’ a ‘corrupt, twisted kind of fairy tale’

American filmmaker and novelist Rebecca Miller.

Movies

Rebecca Miller grew up with drama. Then she married it. Now she just wants to be funny

Los Angeles, CA - August 28: A first look at the newly renovated Egyptian Theatre on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Netflix, who owns the theatre, restored much of the original theatre and updated other parts. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Movies

We take an exclusive tour of Hollywood’s restored Egyptian Theatre, opening this fall


Photo collage showing these TV shows: Lupin, The Morning Show, Fargo, and Echo

Television

The 17 TV shows we’re most excited about this fall

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA - AUGUST 11: Portrait of Gerry Turner, the "Golden Bachelor", at Westlake Village Inn on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Westlake Village, CA.(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Television

22 women and a second chance at love: Gerry Turner’s ‘whirlwind’ moment as ‘The Golden Bachelor’

"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings; Emma Mackey in "Sex Education" season 4; "The American Bison"; Former President Donald Trump

Television

Returning series, game shows, documentaries and Trump: TV for every taste this fall

Illustration of a man sitting on a couch and pointing a remote at a puzzle on the wall

Television

Can you watch new ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Ghosts’ episodes? Here’s a guide to the fall TV lineup

Bonnie Garmus shot at home in London, UK - 17th August 2023, for The LA Times

Television

Bonnie Garmus wrote ‘Lessons in Chemistry.’ She learned the formula for TV would bring changes

anime Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers in cold weather

Television

‘Scott Pilgrim’ gets another life as an anime with some updates: ‘Ramona especially,’ creators say


A photo collage featuring musicians: Mitski, Sly Stone, Troy Sivan, and Olivia Rodrigo

Music

Our expert picks for fall’s can’t-miss albums, concerts and music books

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1970: Photo of Leon Russell Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Music

Leon Russell — a songwriter’s songwriter, a musician’s musician — is finally getting his due

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 14, 2023: Chappell Roan sits on a barstool at the Big Foot Lodge on August 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Her new album 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' is coming out in September.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Music

Meet Chappell Roan, L.A.’s queer pop superstar in the making


A photo collage with Jesmyn Ward, C Pam Zhang, and book covers for: Family Meal, The Fraud, and Foreign Bodies

Books

30 books we can’t wait to read this fall

writer Myriam Gurba

Books

Myriam Gurba took down ‘American Dirt.’ It might be the least interesting thing about her

Daniel Gumbiner poses for a portrait outside his home in Oakland, Calif., August 9, 2023. His second novel, Fire in the Canyon, is set to publish in October. (Marissa Leshnov / For The Times)

Books

Daniel Gumbiner, novelist and Believer editor, knows about rebuilding from disaster

A Black woman with straight dark hair in a shiny green blouse

Books

Why Safiya Sinclair cut her dreadlocks and wrote a memoir of pain and poetry


Photo collages showcasing art from: Erica Mahinay, Alexandre Arrechea, Bobbi Jene Smith + Or Schraiber, and Teresa Tolliver

Entertainment & Arts

30 must-see arts events in Southern California this fall

VAN NUYS-CA-AUGUST 7, 2023: Vincent Enrique Hernandez leads super-exclusive "performative" tours, in his Volvo, of the Valley. The off-site tours are part of this year's Hammer Museum biennial. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

This artist aims to prove Valley haters wrong with DIY ‘performative’ tours of the region

Martha Graham Dance Company in "Canticle for Innocent Comedians." (Luis Luque)

Entertainment & Arts

The legendary Martha Graham Dance Company turns 100 in 2026. The celebration starts now

A man in a hat and sunglasses, with a cigarette holder in his mouth

Entertainment & Arts

Inside the unsavory, unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson musical with Broadway in its sights

Los Angeles, California August 10, 2023-From left, Fred Frumberg, Meryl Friedman and Edgar Miramontes stand in front of the Nimoy Theatre formerly the historic Crest Theatre. (Wally Skalij/Los Angles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

Westwood’s Crest Theatre reopens as the Nimoy, CAP UCLA’s ambitious new performance space

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 01: Malik Gaines, left, and Alexandro Segade inside vaulted dome of the 100-inch telescope where they are going to present Star Choir at Mount Wilson Observatory in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

You can see the stars at Mt. Wilson Observatory — and a celestial sci-fi opera

