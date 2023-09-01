Fall preview: The best movies, TV shows, music, books and arts of the season

You can’t always count on the weather to signal the start of fall in Southern California. You can, however, count on the culture.
Particularly after the August doldrums, the profusion of movies, TV series, albums, books and events in September and beyond is as refreshing as an autumn breeze — even this year, when the ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strikes means studios are delaying prominent projects and the concert craze around Taylor Swift and Beyoncé will be behind us.
We’re here to help you plan how to spend your precious free time as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, with features and guides from across The Times’ entertainment & arts desk. Sure, it might be pushing 90 when you read this. But welcome to fall.
Credits
Deputy editors: Matt Brennan, Nate Jackson, Maane Khatchatourian
Assistant editor, planning: Kevin Crust
Arts editor: Paula Mejía
Books editor: Boris Kachka
Film editor: Joshua Rothkopf
Music editor: Craig Marks
Television editor: Maira Garcia
Times critics, columnists and reporters: Lorraine Ali, Meredith Blake, Greg Braxton, August Brown, Tracy Brown, Justin Chang, Kenan Draughorne, Jessica Gelt, Christopher Knight, Ashley Lee, Robert Lloyd, Charles McNulty, Carolina A. Miranda, Michael Ordoña, Mark Olsen, Josh Rottenberg, Mark Swed, Deborah Vankin, Steven Vargas, Yvonne Villarreal, Glenn Whipp, Mikael Wood, Jen Yamato
Contributors: Mark Athitakis, Lorraine Berry, Jessica Ferri, Tim Grierson, Mary Ann Gwinn, Bethanne Patrick, Catherine Womack
Senior deputy design director: Faith Stafford
Lead art director: Kay Scanlon
Art direction and design: Jess Hutchison, An Amlotte, Judith Pryor
Copy editors: Francesca Bermudez, Alison Dingeldein, Blake Hennon, Lisa Horowitz, R. Marina Levario, Doug Norwood
Deputy director of photography: Rachel Hulin
Photo editors: Calvin Alagot, Jerome Adamstein
Photographers: Gina Ferazzi, Christina House, Irfan Khan, Dania Maxwell, Allen J. Schaben, Wally Skalij, Mariah Tauger; Justin Jun Lee, Marissa Leshnov, Sophia Spring
Digital production: Jevon Phillips
Audience engagement: Nicholas Ducassi, Vanessa Franko, David Viramontes
