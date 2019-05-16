Review: ‘A Dog’s Journey’ goes deeper than its pedigree to offer unconditional love

Both “A Dog's Purpose” and “A Dog's Journey” are metaphysical films that purport that the same dog spirit has been reincarnated again and again into different canine forms over its owner's lifetime, always trying to make it back home. It's a rather fantastically philosophical idea for a film that traffics in nostalgic heartland family values cheerleading. But it's a fantasy dog lovers want to believe. Just look at Barbra Streisand, who has cloned her beloved dog — wouldn't it be nice to think all dogs don't actually go to heaven but get reincarnated into our next furry friends?