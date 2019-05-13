Motion picture academy appoints three new governors-at-large

On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the appointment of three new governors-at-large to the organization’s leadership ranks.
DeVon Franklin, who has produced such faith-based films as “Heaven Is For Real” and “Miracles from Heaven,” will represent the academy’s executives branch; Colombian filmmaker Rodrigo García (“Nine Lives,” “Albert Nobbs”) will represent the directors branch; and producer Janet Yang (“The Joy Luck Club,” “The People vs. Larry Flynt”) will represent the producers branch.
The three, who are replacing outgoing governors-at large Gregory Nava, Jennifer Yuh Nelson and Reginald Hudlin, will each serve a three-year term beginning in July.
The governors-at-large positions – which unlike the other 51 slots on the board are appointed by the academy president rather than elected by the broader membership – were created in early 2016 in the wake of the #OscarsSoWhite controversy to ensure that at least three non-white-male members would sit on the board and help steer the organization.
“The Board looks forward to welcoming DeVon, Janet and Rodrigo,” academy president John Bailey said in a statement. “They are each well-positioned to support our continuing global outreach efforts. We are grateful to our three outgoing at-large governors, Gregory Nava, Jennifer Yuh Nelson and Reginald Hudlin, for their dedicated service to the Academy over the last three years.”
The academy’s full 2019-2020 board of governors will be announced in June.