Review: ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ is a surprisingly fun mix of B-movie sci-fi and earnest romance

One of this metropolis’ few good guys is Doc Ido, a kindly cyberphysician played with unexpected compassion by Christoph Waltz, who did not win his two Oscars by being warm and cuddly. It is the good doctor who discovers a young woman’s still breathing head and torso in one of Iron City’s larger junk heaps. He surgically inserts her into a cyberbody he happens to have handy (don’t ask) and calls her Alita.