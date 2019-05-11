Alvin Sargent, Oscar-winning screenwriter of ‘Ordinary People,’ dies at 92

Later in his career, Sargent played a critical role in the development of the modern comic-book movie through his work on the blockbuster Spider-Man franchise. After doing uncredited work on the 2002 hit “Spider-Man,” Sargent went on to pen the scripts for 2004’s “Spider-Man 2,” 2007’s “Spider-Man 3” and 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man.” Credited with bringing a grounded sense of humanity to the story of the teenage web-slinger Peter Parker, Sargent worked on all of the Spider-Man films with his longtime companion, producer Laura Ziskin, to whom he was married from 2010 until her death in 2011.