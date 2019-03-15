A timeline of the most influential black horror films and filmmakers

"I'm so honored that the character is going to continue," said Todd. "I've lived with this character for 25 years, and I've kept his image alive — sharing is caring. Privately, am I a little stunned? Of course. Because it's hard to let go when you live with something that long. When you do a good theatrical production, sometimes you dream about that 8 o'clock curtain call for six months. It's going to be a little bit of that."