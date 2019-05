One thing the Cannes Film Festival jury got right: Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' victory

Were they pursuing such an agenda to the fullest, of course, they might have been swayed by Diao Yinan’s thrilling and somber “The Wild Goose Lake,” whose blood-and-neon aesthetics are just dazzling enough to distract you from a persuasively bleak commentary on life in contemporary China. Or perhaps “Sorry We Missed You,” a well-received drama of working-class despair from two-time Palme winner Ken Loach. That movie, as it happens, is also about a family being torn apart by poverty and human indifference. It’s no “Shoplifters” or “Parasite” — this family is surely the noblest that ever lived — but they might make a particularly potent, even consoling triple bill, a reminder that just because people are dreadful, the movies don’t have to be.