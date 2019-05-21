Quentin Tarantino shocks Cannes again with epic ‘Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood’

The first screen pairing between DiCaprio and Pitt proves worth the wait, even if the practical realities of the actor-stuntman relationship don’t seem to interest Tarantino all that much. That’s fine; the personalities are what matter. DiCaprio, his golden-boy wattage persuasively dimmed, is both mockable and sympathetic as a handsome has-been actor, the unwitting star of his own male midlife-crisis movie. He’s cradled beautifully by Pitt as the most loyal of pals, someone who’s always there to lend a shoulder — or some serious muscle — as needed. (The second-billed Pitt may be playing the lower man on the industry totem pole, but this is very much his movie.)