Jim Jarmusch's 'The Dead Don't Die' starts Cannes off on an apocalyptic note

Some might well see this is as a form of rejuvenation, a chance to bring Cannes itself back from the dead after a 2018 edition that was widely and incorrectly dismissed as lackluster. (If this festival produces a single picture on par with last year’s “Burning,”“Shoplifters” and “Cold War,” it will have been a great one.) My hopes and expectations for Tarantino and Malick are as high as anyone else’s, though no higher than they are for the latest works in competition by Céline Sciamma, Jessica Hausner, Diao Yinan and Kleber Mendonça Filho, to name a few.