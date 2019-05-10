Reviews for the Spanish historical fantasy ‘The Bastards’ Fig Tree’ and more VOD films

Directed by Rafael Monserrate and written by Lee Karaim, “Peel” has a gentle, fable-like quality, evoking films such as “Being There” and “Harold and Maude,” in which kindly simpletons have positive impacts on the lives of troubled people. The movie means no harm, and thus is hard to hate — even when its hero does irritatingly precious things such as packing a plank of wood for his road trip, so he can measure his brothers’ height the way their parents did when they were kids.