Reviews: Matthias Schoenaerts stars in ‘The Command’; plus ‘Nightmare Cinema’ and more

The relatively unknown young actress Clara Rugaard makes a strong impression as “Daughter,” a teenager birthed in a lab and raised by a robot named “Mother” (voiced by Rose Byrne) in an underground bunker on a ravaged future Earth. After being told all her life that she’s being trained to lead the next generation of humans to repopulate a barren planet, Daughter is shocked one day when she hears a knock on the door and rescues an unnamed injured woman (played by Hilary Swank) who claims to be part of an underground colony of survivors who have been hunted to extinction by machines like Mother.