Reviews: Late-breaking terror in ‘Body at Brighton Rock,’ ‘I Trapped the Devil’ and more movies

If nothing else, the documentary “Scary Stories” is a useful primer for the upcoming Guillermo del Toro-produced adaptation of the controversial 1980s young adult horror anthologies “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.” Cody Meirick’s film looks back at those original books and the hubbub surrounding them: the parents’ protests, the the defense by librarians, and the generation of misfit kids who were perversely comforted and inspired by folklorist Alvin Schwartz’s compendium of the macabre.