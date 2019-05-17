Review: ‘Loving Vincent: The Impossible Dream’ tells the story behind the film

Excellent technical sequences include graphic illustrations of live actors rendered into brushstrokes, and the shift from 16:9 HD to Academy aspect ratio (1.37:1), necessitated by the shape of Van Gogh’s canvases. Only a small portion of the documentary is devoted to individual painter-animators, which is disappointing, given the unique mix of artistry and technology that distinguishes their work from early 20th century cel animation, for instance. Many of these fine artists were trained in animation to produce the 65,000 original images in the movie. Weçel’s documentary is aimed at broadening the audience for “Loving Vincent,” yet it is also a wonderful tribute to the vision and craft of independent moviemaking.