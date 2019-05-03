Reviews: ‘If the Dancer Dances,’ Bardo Blues’ and ‘Tesla Nation’

Though well shot by Justin and Ian McAleece, the narrative is a disjointed mess that ends in an eye-rolling conclusion. Its spiritual insights feel like a mishmash of appropriated sentiments from a variety of philosophies. For a film set in Thailand, the characters given the bulk of the development and screen time are all white and English-speaking, making “Bardo Blues” feel like a tourist who didn’t bother learning even a few phrases of the local language.