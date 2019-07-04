Review: Human trafficking drama ‘Skin in the Game’ is marred by sensationalism

When 15-year-old Dani (Sammi Hanratty) is kidnapped off a quiet suburban street by a madam’s henchman, her mother, Sharon (Elisabeth Harnois), turns to an old friend for help after the police offer little aid. Lena (Erica Ash) is a former sex worker herself who devotes her energy to rescuing young women from a similar fate, and she uses both her knowledge and her own experience to save Dani from the clutches of Eve (Angélica Celaya).