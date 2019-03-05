Does Captain Marvel just need to smile more? Nope, says the film’s creative team

Larson has since commented on it during her press tour for the film directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. To her, the reaction is “part of why art that depicts the female experience is so important because on the one hand, for women and girls, it allows us to go, ‘Oh, I have that experience too.’ And those that aren’t in our bodies can look at it and go, ‘Wait, that happens to you? We gotta do better.’”