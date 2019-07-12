Review: Giant gators and a mega-hurricane are undermined by daddy issues in ‘Crawl’

While Aja has some experience with these kinds of movies (having helmed the much more tongue-in-cheek “Piranha 3D”), he has some difficulty with the one thing that’s most important about this kind of story: visual coherence. The viewer needs to know at all times exactly where the heroes are, where their attackers could be, and what resources each side has at its disposal. In “Crawl,” it’s often so dark and chaotic that it’s hard to tell when the Kellers have strayed too far.