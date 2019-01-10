Critic’s Choice: Romanian documentary 'Infinite Football' kicks off Art of the Real

The central subject of “Infinite Football,” a drolly funny and explosively brainy new documentary from the great Romanian director Corneliu Porumboiu (“Police, Adjective”), is Laurentiu Ginghină, a middle-aged soccer enthusiast whose dreams of playing ended with a severe leg fracture on the pitch in 1986. He has since devoted his considerable mental energies to dreaming up new versions of the game, devising rules that would allow for a more liberated, exciting form of play — a concept that soon takes on fascinating political, religious, historical and philosophical overtones as Ginghină lays out his vision of the sport alongside his life story.