Critic’s Choice: ‘Noir City: Hollywood’ knows that beauty lies in the shadows

If you love the gorgeous darkness of film noir, and how could you not, you will be delighted to learn that the American Cinematheque’s annual “Noir City: Hollywood” celebration is set to begin at the Egyptian Theatre.
Hosted by noir authorities Eddie Muller and Alan K. Rode, “Noir City” will show 20 features during its 10-night run from Friday through April 7, including such classics as “The File on Thelma Jordan,” “The Big Combo” and the 35mm original theatrical cut of Orson Welles’ “Touch of Evil.”
Opening night will also be a special one, with a new 35mm restoration of 1949’s nifty “Trapped” starring Lloyd Bridges, with a conclusion shot in a streetcar barn in downtown L.A. Those were the days.