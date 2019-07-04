Critic’s Choice: Gérard Depardieu in the French classic ‘The Return of Martin Guerre’

Based on a true story and set in a 16th century France where the pagan world lurks just beneath the Christian surface, it starts as the story of a young woman whose husband leaves her for the romance of war. Nine years later, Martin Guerre (a magnetic Depardieu) causes a sudden sensation by returning to his village and his wife (a luminous Baye). He recognizes everyone and everyone recognizes him, but then rumors begin that all is not as it seems.