Review: Laura Bispuri's ‘Daughter of Mine’ places two mothers at odds

Central to the movie’s full-bloodedness, though, when all pistons are working, are the richly felt portrayals from its trio of leads, each of whom handle with aplomb Bispuri’s penchant for restless long takes and shifting dynamics within those shots. With her expressive eyes and subtle body language, Golino finds the soulfulness in a worrying guardian turned turf fighter, while Rohrwacher, in her second go-round with the filmmaker after starring in “Sworn Virgin,” further entrenches herself as a world-class actor with her powerful mix of unashamed brokenness and sporadically grabbed dignity. (If you haven’t checked out her sister Alice’s best-of-2018 movie “Happy as Lazzaro” on Netflix, in which Alba also especially shines, do so.) Newcomer Casu, meanwhile, holds her own and then some.