Review: Alice Rohrwacher's 'Happy as Lazzaro' is an enchanting, surprising Italian fable

Lazzaro is a pure-hearted innocent, what you might call a holy fool. He is good, you suspect, because he has no comprehension of human evil. He runs errands and fetches coffee for the other workers even as they mercilessly tease and take advantage of him, acting out a less toxic form of the unlawful exploitation they themselves suffer under the marquise and her family. And “Happy as Lazzaro,” true to its sunny if awkwardly translated English title (the original Italian version is “Lazzaro Felice”), partakes of its hero’s warm disposition even as it refuses to share his ignorance. Lazzaro may be guileless and naive, but Rohrwacher knows precisely what she’s doing.