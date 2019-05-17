Dennis Quaid’s dog Peaches is by his side every step of promoting ‘A Dog’s Journey’

Bruce Cameron — he wrote “A Dog’s Way Home” too that just came out — I think he’s really just hit a nerve with people. He really gets that relationship that we have. I think the appeal, really, of the movie — or the secret of it — is that people come to see the film with their past or present relationships to their own dogs. That’s what they come with, and that’s why it has such an emotional impact. ...When I was offered the script for the first one, my agent called me up and I said, “Well, what’s it about?” And he got three sentences into it and I said, “You’ve gotta stop, because I’m welling up and I’m not gonna bawl with my agent on the phone.”