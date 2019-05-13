Doris Day dies: Iconic star saluted as Hollywood’s ‘favorite all-American girl’

Doris Day was one of the last remaining stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age and was sent off as such following her death on Monday.
The sunny actress and acclaimed singer died at age 97, not long after contracting pneumonia.
Though her career was full of box-office and chart-topping hits — namely her catchy tune “Que Será, Será (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)” from Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Man Who Knew Too Much” (1956) — the “Pillow Talk” star was also remembered for her work as an animal rights activist.
Here’s how celebrities on social media paid their respects to the Hollywood icon: