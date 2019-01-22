Glenn Close is the most nominated living actor to never win an Oscar

Glenn Close was nominated for an Academy Award for the seventh time Tuesday morning, for her role in Sony Pictures Classics' "The Wife."
Close plays Joan Castleman, who finds that she can no longer endure her marriage to a Nobel Prize-winning author.
With six prior nods, for “The World According to Garp" (1982), "The Big Chill" (1983), "The Natural" (1984), "Fatal Attraction" (1987), “Dangerous Liaisons" (1988) and "Albert Nobbs" (2011), the 71-year-old stands as the most nominated living actor to have never won an Oscar. (Richard Burton also received seven nominations, and Peter O'Toole holds the record at eight nominations with no wins.)
"I've done without one all these years," Close told Times columnist Glenn Whipp in August. "I guess now it becomes a badge of honor that I don't have one."
Also nominated this year, Amy Adams remains one step behind Close in this unusual race — she landed her sixth nomination for “Vice” and also has yet to win.
This month Close picked up the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama — her first Globe victory for a film role. She will either continue the march toward O’Toole’s record or take home her first Oscar on Feb. 24.