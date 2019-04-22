Review: Hong Sang-soo’s ‘Grass’ is small, sharp and brimming with possibility

What distinguishes this particular set of encounters is the presence of an eavesdropper, by which I mean someone besides the audience. Seated in a corner of the shop is a young woman identified in the end credits as Areum (Kim Min-hee). She spends much of the movie on her laptop, quietly typing her observations about the tense, often noisy conversations she cannot help but overhear. Hong’s formal style is as modest and functional as ever; a camera that can pan and zoom supplies all the visual pizzazz he needs. But here, with simple cuts and an exquisite command of off-screen space, he initially raises the suggestion that Areum is not eavesdropping so much as inventing and that the men and women we meet are all figments of her imagination.