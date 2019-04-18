Review: Elisabeth Moss galvanizes in the brilliant punk psychodrama ‘Her Smell’

Late into the movie, the smoke suddenly clears, leaving Becky hushed and humbled at last, and building to a moment of reckoning — with a crucial assist from Bryan Adams — that feels both heartbreaking and astonishingly pure. It moves from there into a final chapter that is, in its way, no less jittery and harrowing than what came before, but this time with a precious sense of newfound hope in its pocket. We see Becky Something, with fresh clarity, for the good friend she once was, the loving mother she might become and the great artist she has always been. You can quibble with this movie’s title, but it gives redemption stories a good name.