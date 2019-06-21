Indie Focus: A new star blooms in 'Wild Rose'

At Time, Stephanie Zacharek wrote, “Rose-Lynn is neither a wholly selfish character nor a selfless one. ... But when Rose-Lynn opens her mouth to sing — her speaking voice has a Glaswegian burr, but her singing voice is all Tennessee — you’re wheedled into forgetting her flaws and sins and wanting only the best for her and her kids. The sound that pours out of her, in songs of yearning and regret, of wanting to be bad and trying to be good, is a reminder that country music belongs to everyone. No matter where it was born, it’s at home wherever it goes.”