Review: Jessie Buckley soars as a Scots country singer in the crowd-pleaser ‘Wild Rose’

Taylor’s script is plausibly grounded in the rhythms of day-to-day family life, in the tough realities of cramped apartments, meager paychecks and broken promises. It knows that few things can be harder to overcome than a child’s disappointment, but also that nothing boosts morale like an all-night cleaning spree. But for all the ways in which the decks are stacked against her, Rose-Lynn is interested in more than simply getting by. Her inner restlessness — the way she seems desperate to survive one minute, then determined to shoot for the stars the next — is the driving force behind every moment of Buckley’s performance.