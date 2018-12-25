Jordan Peele gifts horror fans with first 'Us' trailer on Christmas

Peele, of course, is coming off a big year: After grossing over $176 million at the domestic box office, "Get Out" was honored at the Oscars for original screenplay. The genre film was lauded for raising a cultural discussion about race, though Peele says that isn't what he's hoping to do with "Us." “It is instead about something that I feel has become an undeniable truth. And that is the simple fact that we are our own worst enemies," he told the Hollywood Reporter.