Judy Garland remains an enduring legend 50 years after her death

“I have had people walk in [to the Judy Garland Pavilion], even young people who weren’t remotely alive when she was, start crying. I think Judy just moves them so much. ‘The Wizard of Oz’ means so much to so many people. I had one guy walk in and just start singing ‘Over the Rainbow” at the top of his lungs. So, I think the emotional reaction that she gets from people is truly incredible. Judy reached out across every race, every demographic. She reached out to everybody and touched everybody. She’s for all time.”