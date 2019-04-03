Justice Department warns film academy to preserve Netflix’s Oscar eligibility

Netflix broke form with “Roma” and two other movies – the Coen brothers’ “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” and “Bird Box” — last year, giving them a theatrical release before premiering on their platform. "Roma" played in theaters exclusively for three weeks, ultimately landing in 1,100 theaters globally, according to Netflix. That figure includes about 250 locations in the United States, even though prominent chains refused to exhibit the film because Netflix did not adhere to a traditional theatrical window.