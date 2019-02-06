Liam Neeson’s ‘Cold Pursuit’ red carpet canceled amid backlash for racist comments

The fallout for Liam Neeson’s racist recollection continues.
The red carpet for the New York premiere of Neeson’s “Cold Pursuit” was canceled Tuesday shortly before it was scheduled to take place amid the backlash for comments the actor made about wanting to inflict violence on a black person.
The remarks in question were made during an interview with the Independent that was published Monday. Neeson recounted to the reporter how years ago, after finding out that a friend had been raped, he would hit the streets hoping for any run-in with any black man so he could kill him.
According to Neeson, the only physical attributes he had asked his friend was the assailant’s race.
“It was horrible, horrible, when I think back, that I did that,” he said in the interview.
The outrage as the interview made the rounds was swift, with many calling out the privilege and racism exemplified in Neeson’s anecdote.
Earlier Tuesday, Neeson appeared on “Good Morning America” to reiterate that these were vengeful thoughts he had “nearly 40 years ago” and that he is “not racist.”
“I had never felt this feeling before, which was a primal urge to lash out,” the “Taken” actor said. “I was trying to show honor, stand up for my dear friend in this terrible medieval fashion. I’m a fairly intelligent guy, and that’s why it kind of shocked me when I came down to Earth after having these horrible feelings. Luckily, no violence occurred ever, thanks be to God.”