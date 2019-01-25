Michael Jackson's sexual abuse accusers speak out at 'Leaving Neverland' premiere

“I don’t feel like there’s anything that I need to say to them except that I understand, That it’s really hard for them to believe. Because in a way, not that long ago, I was in the same position that they were,” he said. “Even though it happened to me, I still couldn’t believe it and I still couldn’t believe that what Michael did was a bad thing up until whatever it was I disclosed six years ago. So I understand, and we can only accept and understand something when we’re ready. Maybe we’ll never be ready, maybe we will. So that’s their journey.”