Review: The ‘Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable’ brand is courage and determination

Director Aaron Lieber previously helmed another surfing documentary, “Lakey Peterson: Zero to 100,” and he captures some truly jaw-dropping moments in the waves here with a gorgeous style. At times, those visuals feel less like a standard documentary and more like a commercial, and though the film is supported by the Corkcicle and Rip Tide brands, the only thing that “Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable” could be an ad for is the surfer herself and her impressive courage.