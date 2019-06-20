Review: Golf and prayer team up in bland drama ‘Round of Your Life’

Screenwriter Ogletree gives himself all the best lines — and an unnecessary romance with sweet nurse Minka (Katie Leclerc) — but at least the humor distracts from several bland performances elsewhere. Director Dylan Thomas Ellis has made a gentle, inoffensive film that preaches as much about the power of prayer as the dangers of texting and driving. “Round of Your Life” is unlikely to result in any conversions — to faith, golf or focused driving — but at least it won’t have viewers throwing their clubs in anger.