Review: Earnest drama ‘Sgt. Will Gardner’ stumbles under weight of message

After a hectic start, the film finds the destitute Will heading east from L.A. on a stolen motorcycle, stopping en route to parts unknown for random encounters that are by turns fraught, drunken, raucous or sexual. But it’s his reunion with his ex-wife (Elizabeth Röhm) and young son (Leo Martini) that resonates most strongly here, even if mother and child seem overly accepting of the absentee Will.