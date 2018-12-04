Review: In Kosovo drama 'The Marriage,' the deep-seated pain of love and war surfaces

Flashbacks lay some of the groundwork, and in Bekim’s and Nol’s case, it’s to a night during the war when a pair of young men hiding their love realize, with a few gallows laughs, that hatred of who they are would easily unite Serbs and Albanians. As the triangle of sadness shifts to the men’s situation, the loss of Anita as a central figure is also the movie’s loss. But overall this is a solid portrait of time’s effect on what we miss, and how we miss.