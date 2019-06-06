Review: ‘Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Nation’ recalls the love and the mud

The events of Woodstock have been told, so it’s refreshing that this documentary draws out the details one might not have heard before — the food donations from the town, the volunteer Army doctors, the attendees who stayed to pick up trash. It’s all in service of illustrating what a significant event this was, not as the culmination of a movement, but as the start of one, and the lasting influence it had on the lives of those 450,000 people.