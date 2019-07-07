Disney’s ‘Mulan’ live-action teaser trailer launches ahead of 2020 release

Disney’s live-action gravy train shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.
With the highly-anticipated “Lion King” set to premiere next week, and casting for “The Little Mermaid” attracting attention, the studio released a first look trailer at its upcoming “Mulan” remake, starring veteran actress Liu Yifei in the titular role.
Far from a traditional Disney princess, the battle-ready Mulan seeks to bring honor to her family by standing in for her ailing father when the draft calls for a member of each family to fight against an army of northern invaders.
In keeping with Mulan’s spirit of independence, the trailer is refreshingly free of the princess’ love interest, Captain Li Shang, who will be played by Yoson An.
The Niki Caro-directed film is scheduled for release in spring 2020.