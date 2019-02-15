Academy may reverse controversial Oscars change after meeting with top cinematographers

“Let me first state that everyone involved with this movement has nothing but the greatest respect for John Bailey,” he wrote. “Not only is he one of us, but he also has an impeccable reputation of being an ethical and conscientious leader. Our ‘open letter’ effort is directed at the Academy executives and is rooted in a concern that they are contemplating shortsighted changes and risking a potential PR fallout that could endanger the future of the entire organization.”