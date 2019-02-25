Oscars 2019: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ now has more wins than ‘The Godfather’

Yes, “Bohemian Rhapsody” has won more Oscars than “The Godfather.”
Rami Malek’s win for lead actor at the Oscars on Sunday brought “Bohemian Rhapsody’s” total tally for the evening to four wins. (It’s still up for best picture.)
The Queen biopic went into the evening nominated in five categories at the 91st Academy Awards. In addition to Malek’s award, “Bohemian Rhapsody” took prizes for sound mixing, sound editing and film editing.
To compare, 1973 best-picture winner “The Godfather,” which always ranks high among critics’ lists of best movies ever made, won only three Oscars that year. While the film was nominated in 11 categories, the only other winners were Marlon Brando for acting, as well as Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo for adapted screenplay.