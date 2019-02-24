Oscars 2019: Billy Porter makes a statement on the red carpet

Oscar Sunday is here and the red carpet is officially underway. Get ready for the telecast with our handy tune-in guide and ballot below, and keep this page bookmarked throughout the night as we dive into the must-see fashion moments, the big performances and all the winners and losers.
Billy Porter makes a statement on the red carpet
Before the start of the 91st Academy Awards, Billy Porter teased on Instagram that “the category is: Oscars runway couture.”
This afternoon, the “Pose” actor certainly won the category in a showstopping custom outfit by Christian Siriano that exuded glamour and flaunted gender boundaries. He sashayed and snapped on the red carpet in a black velvet ensemble that merged a tuxedo with a notch lapel on top and a full ball gown at the bottom. In a snowy white blouse that covered his neck and wrists with ruffles, along with jewels by Oscar Heyman & Bros., he looked ready to sit for a regal portrait by the Old Masters.
Siriano, no stranger to dressing women of all backgrounds, shapes and sizes, tweeted: “What an honor it was to create this moment!”
As Porter later tweeted, “When you come to the Oscars, you must dress up.”
3:27 p.m. | Khanh T.L. Tran
Inside the Oscars rehearsals and the wild cards still in play for tonight
The statuettes weren’t real on Oscars rehearsal day, and neither were the “winners” whose names were pulled out of white rehearsal envelopes by real presenters including Awkwafina, Daniel Craig and Charlize Theron.
But with just 24 hours to go, any verisimilitude helps. As celebrity presenters arrive to learn their lines, hit their marks and practice, practice, practice in front of a nearly empty auditorium, only crew, a few journalists and stand-ins are allowed inside the Dolby Theatre, where seats marked with printed placards bear the faces and names of A-list attendees and nominees. Read more from rehearsals here.
3:30 a.m. | Jen Yamato
There’s still time to finalize your Oscars ballot and make any last-minute changes. Brush up on the nominees in every single category here, complete with final predictions from awards columnist Glenn Whipp.
This year’s Oscars telecast has seen a flurry of changes ahead of tonight’s broadcasts — from announcing and scrapping a popular-film category, naming and losing host Kevin Hart and reversing a widely unwelcome decision to announce some of the winners during commercial breaks. But the show will go on! Get all the information on the night’s scheduled performers, presenters and — most important — tune-in info here.
Feb. 22, 5:00 a.m. | Nardine Saad