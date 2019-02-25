Kevin Hart spent Oscars night boxing at the gym — and watching ABC

Kevin Hart isn’t hosting the Oscars, but he made it clear that he’s keeping busy while the show goes on without him.
Busy watching the show. But also, trying to look like he’s not watching the show.
“When you feel like u have nothing left is when you find a way to push & give more....Always grinding. #HustleHart .... Shoutout to [trainer] @hollywoodhino for always pushing,” the comedian wrote on Instagram during the broadcast Sunday night, sharing a video of himself fervently boxing a punching bag.
Though he appeared to be focused on his workout and ignoring the star-studded event he unceremoniously walked away from in December, a television in his gym didn’t get that memo.
In fact, the TV on the wall behind his punching bag looked to be carrying the broadcast, playing a promo for the forthcoming ABC series “Whiskey Cavalier,” which took up quite a bit of commercial airtime during the ceremony.
Whether Hart — or the good people at his gym — tuned in to the channel remains to be seen.